Neverending column by monikozi
Neverending column

This tree reminds me of a sculpture by Brancusi, called the Endless Column or the Infinity Column. I prefer the Neverending Column.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sculptural_Ensemble_of_Constantin_Br%C3%A2ncu%C8%99i_at_T%C3%A2rgu_Jiu
2nd February 2021

moni kozi

@monikozi
John Falconer ace
Yep. I see it. Great black and white.
February 2nd, 2021  
