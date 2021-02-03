Previous
A greyish mass by monikozi
A greyish mass

I liked the shape of this branch, looking down on a lower area. The shot is taken from top of a ditch.
Again one of those images I don't know how to edit to make something of it.
PS: this is edited.
moni kozi

@monikozi
