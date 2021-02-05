Previous
South West by monikozi
220 / 365

South West

From north-east, I crossed two rooms and a hallway and got to the south-west show.
5th February 2021

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Such pretty clouds.
February 5th, 2021  
