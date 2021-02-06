Previous
It's the tree again by monikozi
221 / 365

It's the tree again

Not only does this tree fascinate me, but i did struggle with editing it to make it look somehow, landscapes are not really my thing, and currently i don't really go out to get other landscapes. So here it is. In all its glory.
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Trees are often not easy to process in b/w, but I quite like this--well done!
February 6th, 2021  
