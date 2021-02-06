Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
221 / 365
It's the tree again
Not only does this tree fascinate me, but i did struggle with editing it to make it look somehow, landscapes are not really my thing, and currently i don't really go out to get other landscapes. So here it is. In all its glory.
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
221
photos
52
followers
63
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st February 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Trees are often not easy to process in b/w, but I quite like this--well done!
February 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close