Treasures by monikozi
Treasures

These is the smallest parliament I know...
My treasures from left to right, from Vienna (plywood), Gdansk (amber), Berlin (glass).
9th February 2021

moni kozi

@monikozi
Anja
Cute :-)
February 9th, 2021  
