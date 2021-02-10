Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
225 / 365
Vienna Re-Calling
I planned to owl-verwhelm you this week.
But we have a challenge going on
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44646/52-week-challenge-week-6-song
And Casablanca's
@casablanca
photograph of the Gloriette
https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2021-02-07
recalled so many and dear memories
So, here is a trinket I made of polymer clay, a reproduction of one of the columns at the entrance of the Hundertwasser Museum - Kunst Haus Wien. And the song I associate to this image is 'Vienna Calling' by the late Austrian artist Falco
https://youtu.be/MTlSjRMx5Ic
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
@monikozi
225
photos
53
followers
63
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
10th February 2021 7:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w6
,
for2120
Diana
ace
This is so amazing, you sure are multitalented Moni! Perfect song choice of a great artist too.
February 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close