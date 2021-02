Vienna Re-Calling

I planned to owl-verwhelm you this week.But we have a challenge going on https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44646/52-week-challenge-week-6-song And Casablanca's @casablanca photograph of the Gloriette https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2021-02-07 recalled so many and dear memoriesSo, here is a trinket I made of polymer clay, a reproduction of one of the columns at the entrance of the Hundertwasser Museum - Kunst Haus Wien. And the song I associate to this image is 'Vienna Calling' by the late Austrian artist Falco https://youtu.be/MTlSjRMx5Ic