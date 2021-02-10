Previous
Vienna Re-Calling by monikozi
Vienna Re-Calling

I planned to owl-verwhelm you this week.
But we have a challenge going on https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44646/52-week-challenge-week-6-song
And Casablanca's @casablanca photograph of the Gloriette https://365project.org/casablanca/365/2021-02-07 recalled so many and dear memories
So, here is a trinket I made of polymer clay, a reproduction of one of the columns at the entrance of the Hundertwasser Museum - Kunst Haus Wien. And the song I associate to this image is 'Vienna Calling' by the late Austrian artist Falco https://youtu.be/MTlSjRMx5Ic
Diana ace
This is so amazing, you sure are multitalented Moni! Perfect song choice of a great artist too.
February 10th, 2021  
