A woman's gotta do...

... what a woman's gotta do!

Beauty and looks come at a price.

People, if you ever ever need to loosen up, to de-tense, to have fun and yet not drink, i highly recommend this clay bubbly face mask.

No, it doesn't make you younger or anything, but it will make you laugh. The best therapy ever, i tell you.

My only cosmetics are water and soap (made by me). This mask was a gift, and it brought me so much fun!

The photo was taken about 2 years ago. In color it is a bit funnier.