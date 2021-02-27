Previous
Barks come in various shapes by monikozi
242 / 365

Barks come in various shapes

Even if these are also vertical, like the oak bark ridges, these are so different.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Fabulous shapes and textures.
February 27th, 2021  
