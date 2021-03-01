Sign up
244 / 365
Negative, very negative
Can it go negativer than this?
Look at all that negativity going on here.
PS: I know there is no such thing as very negative or the word negativer. But really, this is the negativest food photo I could come up with, and it is 2 weeks late, anyhow.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
1
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
244
photos
60
followers
70
following
66% complete
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
28th February 2021 9:37am
52wc-2021-w7
Kathy A
ace
Oh dear! The heart jar is nice though
March 1st, 2021
