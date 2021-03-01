Previous
Negative, very negative by monikozi
244 / 365

Negative, very negative

Can it go negativer than this?
Look at all that negativity going on here.

PS: I know there is no such thing as very negative or the word negativer. But really, this is the negativest food photo I could come up with, and it is 2 weeks late, anyhow.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
66% complete

View this month »

Kathy A ace
Oh dear! The heart jar is nice though
March 1st, 2021  
