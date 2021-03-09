Previous
Brush fiber by monikozi
252 / 365

Brush fiber

Front view of the hairs of a paint brush. Not quite a rope, but still fiber.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Great close up and textures.
March 9th, 2021  
