252 / 365
Brush fiber
Front view of the hairs of a paint brush. Not quite a rope, but still fiber.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
9th March 2021 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-fibre
Diana
ace
Great close up and textures.
March 9th, 2021
