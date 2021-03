5:47 15 March 2021

Roger! Roger! Do you copy?

This is Monika, from Romania, Sibiu.

I am not a tourist in my city. At 5:47 my work was finished. I work from home and this is my 'way back from work'. Here is my corner of this world, with all the mess, all the owls and unicorns watching over my head.

l.e. Schnitzel! It says: Taken at 5:49