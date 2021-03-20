Sign up
Couldn't resist
When the topic came up, I was pondering which shot to reenact.
This morning I thought that this is too cute not to try it out as well.
This time I focused on the closest eye.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Tags
fiveplustwo-timetravel
JackieR
ace
Laughing a lot!!!!
March 20th, 2021
Spanner
excellent.
March 20th, 2021
