If I were a bug by monikozi
If I were a bug

and if I went into the kitchen, I would meet my AuNT who had moved in with us, while all this rain continues to pour. And that is her rear end...

I know it's not the best picture, but, boy, do these creatures move swiftly.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
JackieR ace
Very minimal, hope she's alone?!
June 3rd, 2021  
moni kozi
@30pics4jackiesdiamond heheee... the previous days, there were more of them, and today, when I thought of taking this picture for the theme, there was only this one... when you need them, they're nowhere in sight...
June 3rd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Love it. The other are there I guarantee!
June 3rd, 2021  
