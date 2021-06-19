Sign up
354 / 365
Yet another rose
This is sooc. The rose is not that pink. The camera enhanced the colour. But i liked the candy pink it rendered.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
16th June 2021 9:21pm
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colour and beautifully captured, love the background and dof too.
June 19th, 2021
