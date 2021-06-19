Previous
Yet another rose by monikozi
354 / 365

Yet another rose

This is sooc. The rose is not that pink. The camera enhanced the colour. But i liked the candy pink it rendered.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
Gorgeous colour and beautifully captured, love the background and dof too.
June 19th, 2021  
