Photo 372
Some other onion
There were several such half-half heads. I found them interesting. I haven't kept track if the buds bloomed. Will check that.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Kathy A
ace
This is beautiful!
July 7th, 2021
