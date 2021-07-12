Sign up
Photo 377
Defying gravity
I just love it how the young man and the ball both hang in mid-air.
It is interesting to look through these photographs and just notice that some seem so static, although there was a lot of action and movement.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
3
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
377
photos
78
followers
93
following
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
377
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
5th July 2021 8:36am
Tags
sportsaction1
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot and great title.
July 12th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
July 12th, 2021
Yao RL
Only in a fraction of a second. Nice catch.
July 12th, 2021
