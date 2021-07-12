Previous
Defying gravity by monikozi
Defying gravity

I just love it how the young man and the ball both hang in mid-air.
It is interesting to look through these photographs and just notice that some seem so static, although there was a lot of action and movement.
moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and great title.
July 12th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
July 12th, 2021  
Yao RL
Only in a fraction of a second. Nice catch.
July 12th, 2021  
