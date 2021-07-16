Previous
Fill the frame with dust by monikozi
Photo 381

Fill the frame with dust

A portion of my monitor - I am horrified how dusty I allowed it to get. It resembles the milky way captures.
16th July 2021

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
104% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh such a eotb entry!!!
July 16th, 2021  
