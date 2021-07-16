Sign up
Photo 381
Fill the frame with dust
A portion of my monitor - I am horrified how dusty I allowed it to get. It resembles the milky way captures.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
381
photos
78
followers
93
following
104% complete
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
Views 8
8
Comments 1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
16th July 2021 8:59am
Tags
52wc-2021-mk
,
52wc-2021-w28
,
macro-dust
JackieR
ace
Oh such a eotb entry!!!
July 16th, 2021
