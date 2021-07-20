Previous
Next
Magic by monikozi
Photo 385

Magic

I could not resist the result of one preset filters in Snapseed. The feel of the photo is so completely different than in the previous ones. I just love this.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

leggzy
I agree, looks totally different...love it
July 20th, 2021  
Yao RL
It is indeed different and I have to say I like this version.
July 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise