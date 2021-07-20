Sign up
Photo 385
Magic
I could not resist the result of one preset filters in Snapseed. The feel of the photo is so completely different than in the previous ones. I just love this.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
2
1
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
17th July 2021 12:02pm
leggzy
I agree, looks totally different...love it
July 20th, 2021
Yao RL
It is indeed different and I have to say I like this version.
July 20th, 2021
