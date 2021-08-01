Previous
The pleasure by monikozi
Photo 397

The pleasure

of gardening in the early morning... is getting such surprises.
Strawberry leaf
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Chris Cook ace
That is so nice. Such precise focus on the dew drops.
August 1st, 2021  
