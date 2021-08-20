A crane of crows

This is a humongous crane at a nearby construction site. There are about 5 cranes, and this is the largest if them. One late afternoon, it was covered in crows, as you can see on the top bar. Some flew away, as you can see in the middle portion. The crane should be yellow and dark grey. Not black :) Those specks on the sky are flying crows.
Innitially I wanted to take a night shot, as inspired by Ole Kristian's marvellous shot https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2021-08-04. But my crane only has some intermittent lights on the top, for aitraffic signalling.