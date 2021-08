Tree gone a-riding

When I still existed (meaning that I still was on facebook), I encountered a saying that went something like: If you don't like it where you are, move! You are not a tree.

When I saw this tree going on a ride, I could not help thinking of that saying.



One of the main streets in our town is being re-worked and the authorities decided to re-plant some of the trees on the side of the road. I don't know where they are being replanted. I hope they have plenty of water to recover.