Sun flare by monikozi
Photo 429

Sun flare

While I was trying to impersonate Mags, I got this glimpse of the sun between the leaves. And I remembered there is a smaller aperture where this flare is created. And I really liked the outcome.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Yao RL
Ding! Magic.
September 2nd, 2021  
