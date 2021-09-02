Sign up
Photo 429
Sun flare
While I was trying to impersonate Mags, I got this glimpse of the sun between the leaves. And I remembered there is a smaller aperture where this flare is created. And I really liked the outcome.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st September 2021 6:04pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
Yao RL
Ding! Magic.
September 2nd, 2021
