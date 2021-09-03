Sign up
Photo 430
Never enough sunflower photos
Here's my shot of this amazing flower. Accompanied by a beautiful door.
See, Lesley
@tinley23
, you only need some patience. That door is probably taller than 2 meters.
re:
https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-08-24
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
1st September 2021 6:45pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such a tall sunflower! Lovely door too
September 3rd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh my goodness, that is TALL
September 3rd, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Those sunflowers are amazing! So Tall.... Lovely door too!
September 3rd, 2021
