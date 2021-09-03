Previous
Never enough sunflower photos by monikozi
Photo 430

Here's my shot of this amazing flower. Accompanied by a beautiful door.
See, Lesley @tinley23, you only need some patience. That door is probably taller than 2 meters.
re: https://365project.org/tinley23/365/2021-08-24
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Kathy A ace
Wow, such a tall sunflower! Lovely door too
September 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh my goodness, that is TALL
September 3rd, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Those sunflowers are amazing! So Tall.... Lovely door too!
September 3rd, 2021  
