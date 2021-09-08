Previous
Next
Geometry by monikozi
Photo 435

Geometry

I shot this with no purpose in mind. There's also a colour version. Looking back at these, I liked the symmetry and the geometry of this. It is an umbrella over a table.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
I really like this b&w version, it shows off the lines and shapes. There's always interesting photos to be had looking up underneath umbrellas rain or shine! 🙂
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise