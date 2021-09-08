Sign up
Photo 435
Geometry
I shot this with no purpose in mind. There's also a colour version. Looking back at these, I liked the symmetry and the geometry of this. It is an umbrella over a table.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
4th September 2021 12:18pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2021
Cazzi
ace
I really like this b&w version, it shows off the lines and shapes. There's always interesting photos to be had looking up underneath umbrellas rain or shine! 🙂
September 8th, 2021
