Photo 439
YeeeHaaa!!!
This is in-camera selective colour, with a tad of exposure compensation adjustment.
I am thrilled how this turned out.
I bet there is some purple in there.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
365
E-PL9
12th September 2021 11:14am
nf-sooc-2021
52wc-2021-mk
52wc-2021-w35
