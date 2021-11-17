Previous
Just another leaf by monikozi
Photo 502

Just another leaf

I loved the light coming from the side and the harsh shadows, combined with the morning frost.
17th November 2021

moni kozi

Lesley ace
Fabulous frosty scene
November 17th, 2021  
