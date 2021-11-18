Sign up
Photo 503
Mixed emotions
These delicate tiny blossoms making their way through the fallen oak leaves. After all, it's late autumn.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
1
0
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
503
Views
5
1
365
E-PL9
15th November 2021 9:19am
52wc-2021-mk
,
52wc-2021-w46
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little flower.
November 18th, 2021
