Previous
Next
Mixed emotions by monikozi
Photo 503

Mixed emotions

These delicate tiny blossoms making their way through the fallen oak leaves. After all, it's late autumn.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little flower.
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise