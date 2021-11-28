Sign up
Photo 513
Turquoise 7
These would be my feet with my pilates socks, which I never wear during exercises. But isn't that colour gorgeous?
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
28th November 2021 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
I have similar socks but not such a gorgeous colour.
November 28th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
You have made a great point with your turquoise.
November 28th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the colour! There are so many beautiful turquoise tones 😊
November 28th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@wakelys
☺🤭🤭🤭
November 28th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@salza
I was wondering if they are called socks.
November 28th, 2021
KV
ace
Yep… love the color.
November 28th, 2021
