Turquoise 7 by monikozi
Photo 513

Turquoise 7

These would be my feet with my pilates socks, which I never wear during exercises. But isn't that colour gorgeous?
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

moni kozi

@monikozi
Sally Ings ace
I have similar socks but not such a gorgeous colour.
November 28th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
You have made a great point with your turquoise.
November 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the colour! There are so many beautiful turquoise tones 😊
November 28th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@wakelys ☺🤭🤭🤭
November 28th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
@salza I was wondering if they are called socks.
November 28th, 2021  
KV ace
Yep… love the color.
November 28th, 2021  
