Neo-Romanian architecture

First of all, the camera was perfectly horizontal (according to the level on screen), but the street is going upwards to the right. If I straighten the photo, I chop the right hand corner of the roof. So tilted it stays.

This is one of the few private houses in my town, built in the so called neo-romanian architectural style. This style is less present in the area where I live. It is more frequent in the southern area of the country. But still, this house is well taken care of and very nice. There is a staircase to the right.