Neo-Romanian architecture

First of all, the camera was perfectly horizontal (according to the level on screen), but the street is going upwards to the right. If I straighten the photo, I chop the right hand corner of the roof. So tilted it stays.
This is one of the few private houses in my town, built in the so called neo-romanian architectural style. This style is less present in the area where I live. It is more frequent in the southern area of the country. But still, this house is well taken care of and very nice. There is a staircase to the right.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
I love this architecture, the roof reminds me of some temples in Asia. I don't mind the tilt at all as it does not bother on this shot.
February 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice looking property.
February 7th, 2022  
