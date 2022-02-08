Previous
Next
Broadway by monikozi
Photo 578

Broadway

The main street in the center of the town. It is slightly curved to the left and I liked the vanishing alignment of the light poles.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
An attractive street.
February 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful street, I love the lamp posts and vanishing curve.
February 8th, 2022  
Ethel ace
I like the way you have composed the photo with leading lines of lights and curving street.
February 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise