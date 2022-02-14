Previous
So, this is it.
I realised yesterday that I did not have a version in colour of this building. No wonder. It is really ugly. But for the sake of comparison, I went out and took this.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Very pleased you have shown us the original. Complementary colours always look bold and daring. What were they thinking?
February 14th, 2022  
Nice shot
February 14th, 2022  
Oh that is truly horrid! So much in b&w. Perhaps someone was colour blind (what other excuse could there be....).
February 14th, 2022  
It’s beautiful in its ugliness, I think. A difficult period for architecture lovers.
February 14th, 2022  
