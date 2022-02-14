Sign up
Photo 584
In colour
So, this is it.
I realised yesterday that I did not have a version in colour of this building. No wonder. It is really ugly. But for the sake of comparison, I went out and took this.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
4
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
645
photos
98
followers
102
following
Ethel
ace
Very pleased you have shown us the original. Complementary colours always look bold and daring. What were they thinking?
February 14th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 14th, 2022
Christina
Oh that is truly horrid! So much in b&w. Perhaps someone was colour blind (what other excuse could there be....).
February 14th, 2022
Lesley
ace
It’s beautiful in its ugliness, I think. A difficult period for architecture lovers.
February 14th, 2022
