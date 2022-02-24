Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 594
Standing on the corner ofmy street
What would you align this image by: the horizontal of the light trail, the horizontal of the windows in the background or by the vertical of the middle dividing line between the blocks?
I was so unsure, that I gave up re-alignment in post.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
5
1
365
E-PL9
21st February 2022 9:06pm
Diana
I hate it when I have pics and cannot figure out what is best. I think you did a wonderful job on this.
February 24th, 2022
