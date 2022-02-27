Sign up
Photo 597
This is it
Yesterday's abstract was derived from this: these are some wood planks mounted as benches for watching games on the ground you've seen here a couple of days ago
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-02-25
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
1
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
661
photos
99
followers
103
following
163% complete
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
21st February 2022 8:38pm
