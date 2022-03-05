Previous
Yet another birdie by monikozi
Photo 603

Yet another birdie

Isn't their camouflage fantastic? You can almost miss the birdie.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

moni kozi

monikozi
Boxplayer ace
They are so beautiful. Wonderful composition and colour matching.
March 5th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Great shot of the sparrow. There are lots of them here too, they are so common it is easy to ignore them but they are really pretty.
March 5th, 2022  
