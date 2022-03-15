Solar Eclipse

This coin was issued in 1999 on the occasion of the total solar eclipse on August 11th. Its worth was 500 lei (the Romanian currency name is Leu in the singular and Lei in the plural) and as far as I can remember, it was pretty much useless and you couldn't even make a phone call with it. Since then, our money have dropped some zeroes and added some inflation. As a result, today, 500 lei is the 11th part of my monthly salary. I just found a book on my bookshelf, and the price tag shows 9500 lei... today that would be almost two monthly salaries. But today, that book would cost around 60 lei, depending on the publisher.



Not sure if this is minimal. It is rather a closeup. Or a macro. Anyhow, it can be ruled out on shortlisting :D