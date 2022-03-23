Sign up
Photo 621
Galton's Balls
Cheeky title. These metallic balls are 1 mm in diameter and they are inside a device called Galton Board - it's a smart thing about probabilities.
https://galtonboard.com/
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Diana
ace
Now that is something very interesting, great focus and dof. Will check the link when I have more time.
March 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Used to love playing with this when I was a teacher!! Balls had to be contained as a trip hazard!! Bet nowadays the children only have this.
https://www.mathsisfun.com/data/quincunx.html
March 23rd, 2022
