Galton's Balls by monikozi
Photo 621

Galton's Balls

Cheeky title. These metallic balls are 1 mm in diameter and they are inside a device called Galton Board - it's a smart thing about probabilities. https://galtonboard.com/
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
monikozi
170% complete

Diana ace
Now that is something very interesting, great focus and dof. Will check the link when I have more time.
March 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Used to love playing with this when I was a teacher!! Balls had to be contained as a trip hazard!! Bet nowadays the children only have this. https://www.mathsisfun.com/data/quincunx.html
March 23rd, 2022  
