Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 626
Grays or greys?
Some grey / gray... There are a couple of words in English I always had issues with. And this neutral colour is one of them.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
712
photos
104
followers
102
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Latest from all albums
83
623
84
624
85
625
86
626
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
28th March 2022 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Here we call it grey, that's about the colour of my natural hair ;-)
March 28th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That is the colour grey, of which there are apparently 50 shades.😜
March 28th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Definitely 'grey' in UK English, 'gray' I think in US English.
March 28th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Grey with any other name would still be the same :)
March 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close