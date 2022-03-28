Previous
Grays or greys? by monikozi
Grays or greys?

Some grey / gray... There are a couple of words in English I always had issues with. And this neutral colour is one of them.
28th March 2022

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
Here we call it grey, that's about the colour of my natural hair ;-)
March 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That is the colour grey, of which there are apparently 50 shades.😜
March 28th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Definitely 'grey' in UK English, 'gray' I think in US English.
March 28th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Grey with any other name would still be the same :)
March 28th, 2022  
