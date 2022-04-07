Sign up
Photo 636
Branches - spring issue
The new issue of the Branches magazine is available in the kiosks. Go fetch it.
This is in response to Nick's shoutout for missing entries in the Not For People Magazine challenge. Since his shout out, two excellent entries have been submitted. Do join, as you are certainly very creative at this stuff.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46292/design-a-magazine-cover-but-not-for-people
7th April 2022
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
28th March 2022 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nfpmag-7
JackieR
ace
Interesting articles to read
April 7th, 2022
Christina
LOL this is great
April 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great contribution.
April 7th, 2022
Annie D
ace
hahaha very clever
April 7th, 2022
