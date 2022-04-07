Previous
Next
Branches - spring issue by monikozi
Photo 636

Branches - spring issue

The new issue of the Branches magazine is available in the kiosks. Go fetch it.

This is in response to Nick's shoutout for missing entries in the Not For People Magazine challenge. Since his shout out, two excellent entries have been submitted. Do join, as you are certainly very creative at this stuff. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46292/design-a-magazine-cover-but-not-for-people
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Interesting articles to read
April 7th, 2022  
Christina
LOL this is great
April 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great contribution.
April 7th, 2022  
Annie D ace
hahaha very clever
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise