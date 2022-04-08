Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 637
City view
That roof has recently been re-built. Lovely sight those wires... :D I do have a zoomed in capture, but the building is so nice that I preferred this frame
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
734
photos
105
followers
103
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
634
94
95
635
636
96
97
637
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
8th April 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A beautiful building and lovely shot. I don't think I have ever seen so many wires anywhere, but they do add interest to the shot.
April 8th, 2022
bruni
ace
The old and the new. yes the wires add to the picture.
April 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great building and interesting network of wires.
April 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close