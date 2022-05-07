Sign up
Photo 664
Right across
I take this photo standing in the farthest spot from yesterday's shot.
Yesterday I was standing next to the arcade seen here in the far right.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th May 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting sculpture.
May 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, lovely shot of this wonderful sculpture.
May 7th, 2022
