Right across by monikozi
Right across

I take this photo standing in the farthest spot from yesterday's shot.
Yesterday I was standing next to the arcade seen here in the far right.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Boxplayer ace
Interesting sculpture.
May 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so beautiful, lovely shot of this wonderful sculpture.
May 7th, 2022  
