Up and away by monikozi
Photo 668

Up and away

11th May 2022 11th May 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I so wish I was on that plane
May 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A friend always refers to a plane as a tin of Happies - going on holiday or a tin of saddles - coming home from holiday.
May 11th, 2022  
Christina
A holiday would be lovely!
May 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
It sure is going up, lovely shot. Love the comment by Susan 😉
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
