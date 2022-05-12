Previous
Next
I am the queen of the world by monikozi
Photo 669

I am the queen of the world

At least of my world.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hope you never get that sinking feeling!

A fabulous felfie
May 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond :D No, I won't because there's no Leonardo behind me... :D
Anyhow, you made me sink about the German Coastguard https://youtu.be/yR0lWICH3rY
May 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
You really come up with some amazing ideas, a fabulous selfie. If you feel like the Queen of the world, then you probably are ;-)
May 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Great selfie
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise