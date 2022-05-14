Sign up
Photo 671
The tiniest of stars
I was fascinated by these flowers after seeing them in a parade by Jo. I love the blue center.
I tried growing them myself, but it was unsuccessful. So I bought some, already grown. And this morning, they gifted me the tiniest of stars.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
790
photos
105
followers
102
following
183% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
14th May 2022 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Look at this:
https://365project.org/ziggy77/365/2022-01-25
Thank you, Jo
@ziggy77
May 14th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This photo is friggin awesome!
May 14th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Love the colour and droplets.
May 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this beauty, lovely detail and droplets.
May 14th, 2022
Thank you, Jo @ziggy77