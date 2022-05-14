Previous
The tiniest of stars by monikozi
The tiniest of stars

I was fascinated by these flowers after seeing them in a parade by Jo. I love the blue center.
I tried growing them myself, but it was unsuccessful. So I bought some, already grown. And this morning, they gifted me the tiniest of stars.
moni kozi

moni kozi
Look at this: https://365project.org/ziggy77/365/2022-01-25
Thank you, Jo @ziggy77
May 14th, 2022  
Kathy A
This photo is friggin awesome!
May 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer
Love the colour and droplets.
May 14th, 2022  
Diana
A wonderful capture of this beauty, lovely detail and droplets.
May 14th, 2022  
