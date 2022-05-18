Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 675
Some settings
Went out with two filters but I can't say which did I use in this particular photo.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
794
photos
106
followers
103
following
184% complete
View this month »
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
18th May 2022 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jacqueline
ace
I like the smoothness of the water.
May 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
which ever you used, you got a great result.
May 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close