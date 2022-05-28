Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 685
Veins
I was fascinated by the blue veins on the yellow base of the petal
28th May 2022
28th May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
806
photos
106
followers
103
following
187% complete
View this month »
678
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Latest from all albums
121
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
24th May 2022 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sally Ings
ace
This is absolutely stunning. I think that it would make a great subject for a painting.
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close