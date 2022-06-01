Previous
Note to self: BE MORE UNICORN by monikozi
Photo 689

Note to self: BE MORE UNICORN

Sally, you were asking six months ago if owls can be unicorns. https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-01-02
My answer: anyone can be unicorn.
It's not a floppy chin, it's gravity.
1st June 2022

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
188% complete



Susan Wakely ace
Looking good.
June 1st, 2022  
