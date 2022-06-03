Sign up
Photo 691
That's how bad he hurts
My friend once said that the best thing that could happen to someone is to be a dog in our family
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
3
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
2nd June 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Well he certainly looks comfortable
June 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah I bet he gets lots of lovely tummy rubs
June 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a laid back dog.
June 3rd, 2022
