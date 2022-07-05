Previous
Next
Sneaky portraiture 1 by monikozi
Photo 722

Sneaky portraiture 1

How handsome is that guy?
How cool is my 100mm lens???
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam ace
They have great smiles.
July 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
He is a good looking man indeed
July 5th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Beautiful eyes and smile
July 5th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Nice one - beautiful eyes!
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise