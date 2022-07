Zine collage

These are the pages of my second zine (self-published magaZine). Just as the first one, this is based on another song by the same local artist.

It's about the artist's place, which has an old door, but a new door handle and it is located at Roman Square, number 9. (Fictional address).

The room is small, there's a cat with 9 lives, many behaved friends, a guitar and an old clock. And an invitation to come upstairs when it's raining.