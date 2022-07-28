Sign up
Photo 745
You're Lost Little Girl
Not the best framing, but the silhouette was too good.
https://youtu.be/ZuWqrBaq9xE
PS: No, she was not lost. She was with parents.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
27th July 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
365 Project
close